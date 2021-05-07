AstraZeneca weighs seeking full U.S. approval for COVID-19 shot -WSJ

May 7 (Reuters) - AstraZeneca Plc may skip asking the U.S. Food and Drug Administration for emergency-use authorization for its COVID-19 vaccine, and instead pursue the more time-intensive application for a full-fledged license to sell the shot, the Wall Street Journal reported on Friday.

Such a step would further delay any rollout of the British drugmaker's shots in the United States, according to the report on.wsj.com/3eWvrry, which cited people familiar with the matter. (Reporting by Kanishka Singh in Bengaluru Editing by Chris Reese)