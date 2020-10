FILE PHOTO: A test tube labeled with the vaccine is seen in front of AstraZeneca logo in this illustration taken, September 9, 2020. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/File Photo

(Reuters) - Federal health regulators have decided to allow the resumption of U.S. studies of a leading COVID-19 vaccine candidate from AstraZeneca Plc AZN.L and the University of Oxford, the Wall Street Journal reported on Friday, citing people familiar with the matter.