UPDATE 3-U.S. allows AstraZeneca to resume COVID-19 vaccine trial

Oct 23 (Reuters) - AstraZeneca Plc has resumed the U.S. trial of its experimental COVID-19 vaccine after approval by U.S. regulators, the company said on Friday.

AstraZeneca’s U.S. trial was paused on Sept. 6 after a report of a serious neurological illness, believed to be transverse myelitis, in a participant in the company’s UK trial. (Reporting by Munsif Vengattil and Carl O’Donnell; Editing by Anil D’Silva and Rosalba O’Brien)