FACTBOX-AstraZeneca's deals to produce and supply its COVID-19 vaccine

* For a FACTBOX on the development of AstraZeneca's vaccine - March 23 (Reuters) - AstraZeneca and Oxford University's COVID-19 vaccine has been at the centre of a growing supply row between Brussels and London after a string of delivery setbacks in Europe. Even before studies showed the vaccine's efficacy, AstraZeneca signed supply and manufacturing deals around the world. The Anglo-Swedish drugmaker has manufacturing deals with at least 20 firms worldwide for different stages of the supply chain to distribute the shot to the more than 70 countries where it has been approved. Below are the deals it has signed: SUPPLY DEALS (Most recent first) REGION/GROUP DOSES FUNDING EXPECTED FURTHER DELIVERIES African Secured another Afreximbank to 270 million doses Union 400 million doses provide advance would be made from AstraZeneca, procurement available this in addition to 270 commitment year, with at million shared guarantees of least 50 million with Pfizer, Serum up to $2 available for and Johnson & billion to the April to June Johnson manufacturers Bahrain Undisclosed Undisclosed Received first delivery from Serum Japan Will procure 120 Undisclosed Undisclosed but million doses from plans to begin domestic makers inoculation push in late Feb Chile Had a pre-deal to Undisclosed Undisclosed purchase 14.4 million doses but last week said it had eventually signed to buy 4 million. Saudi Arabia Serum will supply Undisclosed In about a week with 3 million Ecuador Authorized imports Allocated some Did not say when of approximately $200 million to doses will arrive; five million doses buy vaccines mass vaccination will start in March Germany Expects Undisclosed In February AstraZeneca to deliver 3 million doses Mali Wants to buy more Over 31 billion At the end of than 8.4 million CFA francs with March doses financial assistance from GAVI Morocco 2 million Undisclosed Received in Jan Bolivia 5 million from Undisclosed First million [D-REUTERSNEW Serum doses would arrive S-T005/Ied473 in April 24055c011ebb2 3bb6d6703b3ad 0] India 11 million from Federal govt to Indian airlines Serum Institute bear cost of have started vaccinating delivering batches first 30 across the country million people Kenya 24 million Undisclosed Expects them to start arriving in the second week of February Peru 14 million Undisclosed Supply not due to begin arriving nation until September Vietnam 30 million Undisclosed Unknown Indonesia 50 million Undisclosed First batch expected to be available by first half of 2021 Malaysia 6.4 million Undisclosed Unknown Colombia 10 million Undisclosed Unknown Philippines 17 million, Undisclosed Shipment expected including a in May private sector agreement for 2.6 million Thailand Addition under Previously First batch further agreement approved budget expected to be unknown, of 6 billion available in {nL4N2IC2R6] previously 26 baht ($199 mid-2021 million doses million) Bangladesh 30 million from Undisclosed First batch [ Serum Institute of arrived late in nL1N2HR0V9] India Jan Argentina 22 million Undisclosed Depends on trials being successful and obtaining necessary approvals Spain 31.6 million as Undisclosed Between Dec. 2020 part of a European and June 2021 Union scheme Switzerland 5.3 million Undisclosed Unknown Canada Up to 20 million Undisclosed Unknown doses Australia "Enough" for Undisclosed Unknown population of 25 million, free of cost European 300 million, with 750 million By end-2020 Union option of euros for 300 additional 100 million doses million Latin Initially produce Estimated at First half 2021 America, 150 million doses, $600 million excluding and eventually for the first Brazil make at least 400 150 million million doses Japan 120 million doses Undisclosed 30 million doses by March 2021 China Aims for annual Undisclosed By end-2020 production capacity of at least 100 million doses this year, and at least 200 million doses by the end of next year South Korea 20 million Undisclosed First shipment [ expected in nL1N2IO01E] January Russia Unknown Undisclosed Unknown Israel Unknown Undisclosed Unknown Brazil Initially receive $356 million Unknown 100 million doses Serum One billion Undisclosed 400 million before Institute of end-2020 were India expected previously Epidemic 300 million $750 million, Some before end- response with $383 from 2020 group CEPI CEPI and Vaccine alliance GAVI United 300 million $1.2 billion Was earlier States expected by Oct. 2020 United 100 million 84 million 4 million in 2020. Kingdom pounds Earlier about 30 million doses were expected with initial deliveries [nL8N2IO2YJ by Sept/Oct. 2020. Initial supply to come from Europe. MANUFACTURING DEALS (Most recent first) FIRM BASED IN DEAL VALUE FOR FURTHER IDT Biologika Germany Undisclosed Contract manufacturing expected to speed up output of finished COVID-19 vaccine in the second quarter CSL Ltd Australia Undisclosed Additional 20 million requested by Australian government, approximately 30 million doses already being manufactured Halix B.V. Netherlands Undisclosed Commercial manufacture of the vaccine Siam Thailand Undisclosed Manufacture and supply Bioscience, the vaccine in Thailand SCG and other nations in Southeast Asia Albany U.S. Undisclosed Produce millions of Molecular doses through sterile Research finishing services at its manufacturing plant in Albuquerque, New Mexico Oxford UK 15 million Unknown doses for Biomedica pounds to large-scale commercial reserve manufacture under manufacturin expanded deal g capacity, further 35 million pounds plus costs payable in certain situations Catalent U.S. Undisclosed Making the drug substance used in the vaccine at its Maryland facility. AZ's second deal with firm Foundation of Mexico Undisclosed Latin American supply Mexican with Argentina, billionaire excluding Brazil, could Carlos Slim reach 250 million mAbxience of Argentina Undisclosed Initially producing 150 the INSUD million doses for Latin Group America, excluding Brazil Kangtai Bio China Undisclosed Annual production capacity of at least 100 million doses this year, and at least 200 million doses by end-2021 Emergent U.S. $174 million Undisclosed doses in BioSolutions second deal with AZ SK Bioscience South Korea Undisclosed Undiluted solutions of the vaccine until early 2021 R-Pharm Russia Undisclosed Unknown doses Daiichi Japan Undisclosed Unknown doses Sankyo Fundação Brazil $127 million About 30 million doses Osvaldo Cruz (Fiocruz) Symbiosis Scotland Undisclosed Clinical trial supply Pharmaceutica l Cobra U.S. Undisclosed One million doses per Biosciences month Catalent U.S. Undisclosed Vial filling and packaging capacity at its manufacturing facility in Anagni, Italy Emergent U.S. $87 million 300 million doses BioSolutions Serum India Undisclosed One billion doses for Institute of low and middle-income India countries. 400 million before end-2020 were expected previously Oxford UK Undisclosed Manufacturing unknown Biomedica number of doses (Reporting by Pushkala Aripaka and Tanishaa Nadkar in Bengaluru; Editing by xxxx)