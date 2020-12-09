Oxford's Hill says its vaccine won't be available in U.S. until mid-2021 if FDA waits for trial end

Dec 9 (Reuters) - Jenner Institute Director Adrian Hill, who oversees the Oxford-AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine research and development, told NBC News that if the U.S. Food and Drug Administration waits for the end of their vaccine trial, the vaccine would not be available in the U.S. until “the middle of next year.”

"That's too late to take the value of this vaccine, which is effective, available at large scale and easily deployed," he said in remarks tweeted by NBC News bit.ly/3n4UYS6 on Wednesday.