May 19 (Reuters) - A study has found that AstraZeneca Plc and Oxford University's COVID-19 vaccine works well as a third booster jab, the Financial Times newspaper said here on Wednesday.

An upcoming study by Oxford University showed that a third dose of the vaccine boosted antibodies to the coronavirus spike protein among participants, it added. (Reporting by Derek Francis in Bengaluru; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)