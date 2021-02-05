Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
Biotechnology

AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine works against UK variant, Oxford says

By Reuters Staff

LONDON, Feb 5 (Reuters) - AstraZeneca and Oxford University’s COVID-19 vaccine has similar efficacy against the “Kent” coronavirus variant currently circulating in Britain as it does to the previously circulating variants, the university said on Friday.

The findings, released in a preprint paper and not peer-reviewed, also detailed recent analysis showing that vaccination with the shot results in a reduction in the duration of shedding and viral load, which may translate into a reduced transmission of the disease, Oxford University said. (Reporting by Alistair Smout; editing by Michael Holden)

