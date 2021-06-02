AstraZeneca in talks to shift COVID-19 vaccine production to Catalent factory - NYT

June 2 (Reuters) - AstraZeneca Plc is in talks with the U.S. government to shift production of its COVID-19 vaccine from a Baltimore plant to a factory owned by Catalent Inc , the New York Times reported on Wednesday, citing people familiar with the matter.

AstraZeneca has been on the lookout for an alternative production site after the U.S. government stopped it from making use of the Baltimore plant owned by Emergent BioSolutions Inc after workers accidentally contaminated a batch of Johnson & Johnson’s vaccine.

The British drugmaker’s vaccine has not been approved in the United States. (Reporting by Mrinalika Roy in Bengaluru)