EU says AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine production capacity in Belgium has sharply increased

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - European Union industry commissioner Thierry Breton said on Wednesday the COVID-19 vaccine production capacity of a factory in Belgium that produced shots for AstraZeneca had “drastically” increased.

The factory, now owned by U.S. firm Thermo Fisher, had been seen as the main cause of a large cut in supplies by the Anglo-Swedish firm to the EU in the first quarter of this year.