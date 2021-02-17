Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
for-phone-onlyfor-tablet-portrait-upfor-tablet-landscape-upfor-desktop-upfor-wide-desktop-up
Healthcare & Pharma

EU says AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine production capacity in Belgium has sharply increased

By Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FILE PHOTO: Vials labelled "COVID-19 Coronavirus Vaccine" and sryinge are seen in front of displayed AstraZeneca logo in this illustration taken, February 9, 2021. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - European Union industry commissioner Thierry Breton said on Wednesday the COVID-19 vaccine production capacity of a factory in Belgium that produced shots for AstraZeneca had “drastically” increased.

The factory, now owned by U.S. firm Thermo Fisher, had been seen as the main cause of a large cut in supplies by the Anglo-Swedish firm to the EU in the first quarter of this year.

Reporting by Francesco Guarascio @fraguarascio; Editing by Jon Boyle

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

for-phone-onlyfor-tablet-portrait-upfor-tablet-landscape-upfor-desktop-upfor-wide-desktop-up