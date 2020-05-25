Italy Treasury wants Atlantia licence row resolved before offering state-backed loan -source

ROME, May 25 (Reuters) - Italy’s Treasury is against granting a state-backed loan for Atlantia’s toll-road unit until a solution is found to a long-running dispute with Rome over the group’s concession to run the country’s motorways, a senior official told Reuters.

Atlantia-controlled Autostrade per l’Italia, which operated a bridge in Genoa that collapsed in 2018 killing 43 people, has applied for a 1.25 billion-euro ($1.36 billion) state-guaranteed loan to soften the blow from a fall in motorway traffic triggered by the coronavirus crisis.

But last week Deputy Industry Minister Stefano Buffagni, a member of the ruling coalition’s 5-Star Movement that since the bridge disaster has been calling for Autostrade’s concession to be revoked, said the loan guarantee should not be given.

On Monday a government official told Reuters that the concession row had to be settled one way or another before the company could get a state-backed loan.

“How can the state guarantee the loan pending a revocation procedure? The dispute has to be overcome first,” said the source, asking not to be named because of the sensitivity of the matter.

Autostrade’s executives will meet with the Treasury this week to discuss the issue, the source said.

The Treasury and Atlantia, which is controlled by the Benetton family famous for its clothing empire, both declined to comment.

Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte has been trying for months to broker an agreement on the issue among his coalition made up of 5-Star and the centre-left Democratic Party (PD), which is reluctant to back its ally in the dispute.

Atlantia said on Friday that 5-Star’s stance was hurting its business and asked its lawyers to consider legal action.