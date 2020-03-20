Atlas Copco to temporarily cut 900 staff at Antwerp plant

STOCKHOLM, March 20 (Reuters) - Sweden’s Atlas Copco said on Friday it would cut production at its compressor plant in Antwerp, Belgium and temporarily lay off 900 staff until April 2.

The maker of compressors, vacuum pumps and industrial tools said the measures at the Antwerp facility were taken due to Belgian government regulations to stem the spread of the new coronavirus.

“A large part of the final assembly is temporarily stopped, while the compressor element production and the distribution center continue to operate,” the company said in a statement.

“In total 900 out of 1400 employees will be temporarily unemployed from March 23 until April 2.”

The Airpower plant in Belgium is Atlas Copco’s largest production site and manufactures mostly industrial and portable compressors.

The company said all its other major plants were currently in operation. (Reporting by Johannes Hellstrom; Editing by Simon Johnson)