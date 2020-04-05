Healthcare
Auckland Airport to raise up to $704 mln to cushion coronavirus blow

April 6 (Reuters) - Auckland International Airport said on Monday it would raise up to NZ$1.2 billion ($704.5 million) to shore up its balance sheet and help it ride out a coronavirus-fuelled hit to the travel industry.

The equity raise includes a NZ$1 billion fully underwritten share placement at a floor price of NZ$4.50 per share, a 10.7% discount to the stock’s close on Friday, and a NZ$200 million share purchase plan. ($1 = 1.7033 New Zealand dollars) (Reporting by Shashwat Awasthi in Bengaluru; Editing by Peter Cooney)

