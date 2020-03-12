New Zealand's Auckland International Airport cuts 2020 profit view on COVID-19 impact

March 13 (Reuters) - New Zealand’s Auckland International Airport Ltd on Friday cut its full-year profit outlook due to the coronavirus-led plunge in passenger demand.

The country’s biggest airport operator revised down its 2020 underlying profit after tax to between NZ$210 million and NZ$235 million ($129.1 million-$144.4 million) from the prior range of NZ$260 million and NZ$270 million announced last month. ($1 = 1.6273 New Zealand dollars) (Reporting by Aby Jose Koilparambil in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur)