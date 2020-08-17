Brazil's Aurora agrees to test 11,000 workers for coronavirus, labor prosecutors say

SAO PAULO, Aug 17 (Reuters) - Brazil’s third largest pork and poultry processor, Central Cooperativa Aurora Alimentos has agreed to test 11,000 workers for the novel coronavirus, labor prosecutors in Santa Catarina state said on Monday, referring to a settlement signed with the company.

Aurora, which last week was identified as the origin of chicken products with alleged traces of the novel coronavirus by Chinese authorities, agreed to carry out tests using the RT-PCR method on workers at the Guatambu, Xaxim and two Chapecó units, the statement said. (Reporting by Ana Mano Editing by Chris Reese)