FACTBOX-Companies in Australia, NZ raise almost $8 bln to tide over coronavirus crisis

 (Adds Crown, Star Entertainment and Stockland)
    April 16 (Reuters) - The fallout from the coronavirus pandemic has sent companies scrambling to
create a buffer to survive the crisis through capital raising.
    Companies in Australia and New Zealand have largely turned to equity markets to boost liquidity and
calm worries among investors and creditors. Regulators in both countries have also eased rules to help
companies shore up capital.
    Here are some of the equity- and debt-raising initiatives, worth almost $8 billion in total, from
listed companies in Australia and New Zealand:
    
  EQUITY: 
                 COMPANY                    REUTERS              AMOUNT                   SECTOR
                                           INSTRUMENT        ($1 = A$1.5625)       
                                              CODE         ($1 = NZ$1.6369)        
                                                                                             
                AUSTRALIA                                                                    
 Cochlear Ltd                                               A$930 million*              Healthcare
 Webjet Ltd                                                 A$346 million**               Travel
 Flight Centre Travel Group                                 A$700 million**               Travel
 NextDC Ltd                                                  A$672 million         Data Centre operator
 Oil Search                                                  A$1.16 billion        Oil and gas explorer
 oOh!media Ltd                                              A$167 million**            Advertising
 IDP Education Ltd                                           A$240 million*             Education
 Reece Ltd                                                   A$600 million         Plumbing distributor
 Southern Cross Media Group Ltd                              A$169 million                Media
 G8 Education                                               A$301 million**             Education
 Centuria Industrial REIT                                    A$140 million*                REIT
 QBE Insurance Group                                         $825 million*              Insurance
 InvoCare Ltd                                                A$150 million           Funeral Services
                                                                                             
             AUSTRALIA TOTAL                                   $4.40 billion                 
                                                                                             
               NEW ZEALAND                                                                   
 Auckland Airport                                           NZ$1.2 billion*               Travel
 Kathmandu Holdings Ltd                                     NZ$207 million**              Retail
                                                                                             
            NEW ZEALAND TOTAL                               $861.37 million                  
                                                                                             
  TOTAL ACROSS AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND                     $5.26 billion                   
                                                                                             
    Notes:
    * Includes announced share purchase plan 
    ** Retail component of offer still ongoing 
    
  DEBT:
                 COMPANY                    REUTERS              AMOUNT                  SECTOR
                                           INSTRUMENT        ($1 = A$1.5886)       
                                              CODE         ($1 = NZ$1.6369)        
                                                                                            
                AUSTRALIA                                                                   
 Qantas Airways                                              A$1.05 billion              Airline
 Crown Resorts                                              A$1.01 billion              Casinos 
 Star Entertainment Group                                    A$200 million              Casinos 
 Stockland Corp                                              A$350 million              Property
 Flight Centre Travel Group                                  A$200 million               Travel
 Cochlear                                                    A$250 million^            Healthcare
 Viva Energy REIT                                            A$275 million                REIT
 IDP Education Ltd                                           A$150 million              Education
 National Storage REIT                                       A$225 million           Storage centre
                                                                                        operator 
 Super Retail Group                                          A$100 million               Retail
                                                                                            
             AUSTRALIA TOTAL                                 $2.40 billion                  
                                                                                            
               NEW ZEALAND                                                                  
 Spark New Zealand                                           NZ$150 million              Telecom
                                                                                            
            NEW ZEALAND TOTAL                                $91.64 million                 
                                                                                            
  TOTAL ACROSS AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND                     $2.49 billion                  
                                                                                            
    Note:
    ^ Talks ongoing for portion of total

 (Reporting by Nikhil Kurian Nainan in Bengaluru, Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips and Emelia
Sithole-Matarise)
