April 14, 2020 / 2:29 AM / Updated 41 minutes ago

FACTBOX-Companies in Australia, NZ raise nearly $15 bln to tide over coronavirus crisis

    May 11 (Reuters) - The fallout from the coronavirus pandemic has sent companies scrambling to raise
capital to create a buffer to survive the crisis.
    Companies in Australia and New Zealand have largely turned to equity markets to boost liquidity and
calm worries among investors and creditors. Regulators in both countries have also eased rules to help
companies shore up capital.
    Here are some of the equity-and debt-raising initiatives, worth nearly $15 billion, from listed
companies in Australia and New Zealand: 
        
  EQUITY: 
                 COMPANY                    REUTERS              AMOUNT                   SECTOR
                                           INSTRUMENT        ($1 = A$1.5307)       
                                              CODE         ($1 = NZ$1.6300)        
                                                                                             
                AUSTRALIA                                                                    
 National Australia Bank Ltd                                 A$3.5 billion*             Financials
 Ramsay Health Care Ltd                                      A$1.4 billion*            Healthcare 
 Oil Search                                                  A$1.16 billion        Oil and gas explorer
 Lendlease Group                                             A$1.15 billion*             Property
 Newcrest Mining                                             A$1.10 billion*              Mining
 QBE Insurance Group                                         $825 million*              Insurance
 Cochlear Ltd                                                A$930 million*             Healthcare
 Flight Centre Travel Group                                  A$700 million**              Travel
 Incitec Pivot Ltd                                           A$675 million*            Fertilisers 
 NextDC Ltd                                                  A$672 million         Data Centre operator
 Reece Ltd                                                   A$600 million         Plumbing distributor
 Webjet Ltd                                                  A$346 million**              Travel
 National Storage REIT                                       A$330 million*           Storage centre
                                                                                        operator 
 Metcash Ltd                                                 A$330 million*        Grocery distributor
 G8 Education                                                A$301 million**            Education
 Charter Hall Retail REIT                                    A$300 million*                REIT
 IDP Education Ltd                                           A$240 million*             Education
 Southern Cross Media Group Ltd                              A$169 million                Media
 oOh!media Ltd                                               A$167 million**           Advertising
 InvoCare Ltd                                                A$150 million           Funeral Services
 Centuria Industrial REIT                                    A$140 million*                REIT
                                                                                             
             AUSTRALIA TOTAL                                  $10.21 billion                 
                                                                                             
               NEW ZEALAND                                                                   
 Auckland Airport                                            NZ$1.2 billion*              Travel
 Z Energy                                                    NZ$350 million*         Fuel Distributor
 Kathmandu Holdings Ltd                                      NZ$207 million**             Retail
                                                                                             
            NEW ZEALAND TOTAL                                $1.08 billion                   
                                                                                             
  TOTAL ACROSS AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND                     $11.29 billion                  
                                                                                             
    Notes:
    * Includes announced share purchase plan 
    ** Retail component of offer still ongoing 
    
  DEBT: 
                 COMPANY                    REUTERS              AMOUNT                   SECTOR
                                           INSTRUMENT        ($1 = A$1.5567)       
                                              CODE         ($1 = NZ$1.6300)        
                                                                                             
                AUSTRALIA                                                                    
 Qantas Airways                                              A$1.60 billion              Airline
 Crown Resorts                                               A$1.01 billion              Casinos 
 Sydney Airport Holdings Ltd                                 A$850 million           Airport operator
 Stockland Corp                                              A$350 million               Property
 Viva Energy REIT                                            A$275 million                 REIT
 Cochlear                                                    A$250 million^             Healthcare
 National Storage REIT                                       A$225 million            Storage centre
                                                                                        operator 
 Star Entertainment Group                                    A$200 million               Casinos 
 Flight Centre Travel Group                                  A$200 million                Travel
 IDP Education Ltd                                           A$150 million              Education
 Super Retail Group                                          A$100 million                Retail
                                                                                             
             AUSTRALIA TOTAL                                 $3.35 billion                   
                                                                                             
               NEW ZEALAND                                                                   
 Spark New Zealand                                           NZ$150 million              Telecom
 Z Energy                                                    NZ$150 million          Fuel Distributor
                                                                                             
            NEW ZEALAND TOTAL                               $184.05 million                  
                                                                                             
  TOTAL ACROSS AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND                     $3.53 billion                   
                                                                                             
    Note:
    ^ Talks ongoing for portion of total

    
 (Reporting by Nikhil Kurian Nainan in Bengaluru; Editing by Aditya Soni, Christian Schmollinger and
Subhranshu Sahu)
