FACTBOX-Companies in Australia, NZ raise over $17 bln to tide over coronavirus crisis

For a factbox detailing layoffs in corporate Australia and New Zealand, click here (Adds Vicinity Centres, Atlas Arteria; updates NAB) June 1 (Reuters) - The fallout from the coronavirus pandemic has sent companies scrambling to raise capital to create a buffer to survive the crisis. Companies in Australia and New Zealand have largely turned to equity markets to boost liquidity and calm worries among investors and creditors. Regulators in both countries have also eased rules to help companies shore up capital. Here are some of the equity-and debt-raising initiatives, worth more than $17 billion, from listed companies in Australia and New Zealand: EQUITY: COMPANY REUTERS AMOUNT SECTOR INSTRUMENT ($1 = A$1.4934) CODE ($1 = NZ$1.6300) AUSTRALIA National Australia Bank Ltd A$4.25 billion* Financials Ramsay Health Care Ltd A$1.4 billion* Healthcare Vicinity Centres A$1.4 billion* REIT Oil Search A$1.16 billion Oil and gas explorer Lendlease Group A$1.15 billion* Property Newcrest Mining A$1.10 billion* Mining Cochlear Ltd A$1.1 billion Healthcare QBE Insurance Group $825 million Insurance NextDC Ltd A$863 million Data Centre operator Flight Centre Travel Group A$700 million* Travel Incitec Pivot Ltd A$675 million* Fertilisers Reece Ltd A$647 million Plumbing distributor Atlas Arteria A$495 million* Toll road operator Webjet Ltd A$346 million* Travel National Storage REIT A$330 million* Storage centre operator Metcash Ltd A$330 million* Grocery distributor G8 Education A$301 million* Education Charter Hall Retail REIT A$300 million* REIT IDP Education Ltd A$240 million* Education Southern Cross Media Group Ltd A$169 million Media oOh!media Ltd A$167 million* Advertising United Malt Group Ltd A$165 million* Malt InvoCare Ltd A$150 million Funeral Services Centuria Industrial REIT A$140 million* REIT REIT AUSTRALIA TOTAL $12.60 billion NEW ZEALAND Auckland Airport NZ$1.2 billion* Travel Z Energy NZ$350 million* Fuel Distributor Kathmandu Holdings Ltd NZ$207 million* Retail NEW ZEALAND TOTAL $1.08 billion TOTAL ACROSS AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND $13.68 billion Notes: * Includes announced share purchase plan DEBT: COMPANY REUTERS AMOUNT SECTOR INSTRUMENT ($1 = A$1.5591) CODE ($1 = NZ$1.6300) AUSTRALIA Qantas Airways A$1.60 billion Airline Crown Resorts A$1.01 billion Casinos Sydney Airport Holdings Ltd A$850 million Airport operator Boral Ltd A$565 million Building product maker Stockland Corp A$350 million Property Viva Energy REIT A$275 million REIT Cochlear A$250 million^ Healthcare National Storage REIT A$225 million Storage centre operator Star Entertainment Group A$200 million Casinos Flight Centre Travel Group A$200 million Travel IDP Education Ltd A$150 million Education Super Retail Group A$100 million Retail AUSTRALIA TOTAL $3.58 billion NEW ZEALAND Spark New Zealand NZ$150 million Telecom Z Energy NZ$150 million Fuel Distributor NEW ZEALAND TOTAL $184.05 million TOTAL ACROSS AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND $3.76 billion Note: ^ Talks ongoing for portion of total (Reporting by Nikhil Kurian Nainan in Bengaluru; Editing by Christian Schmollinger, Subhranshu Sahu and Sherry Jacob-Phillips)