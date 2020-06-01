Cyclical Consumer Goods
FACTBOX-Companies in Australia, NZ raise over $17 bln to tide over coronavirus crisis

    June 1 (Reuters) - The fallout from the coronavirus pandemic has sent companies scrambling to raise
capital to create a buffer to survive the crisis.
    Companies in Australia and New Zealand have largely turned to equity markets to boost liquidity and
calm worries among investors and creditors. Regulators in both countries have also eased rules to help
companies shore up capital.
    Here are some of the equity-and debt-raising initiatives, worth more than $17 billion, from listed
companies in Australia and New Zealand: 
        
  EQUITY:
                 COMPANY                    REUTERS              AMOUNT                    SECTOR
                                           INSTRUMENT        ($1 = A$1.4934)       
                                              CODE         ($1 = NZ$1.6300)        
                                                                                              
                AUSTRALIA                                                                     
 National Australia Bank Ltd                                 A$4.25 billion*             Financials
 Ramsay Health Care Ltd                                      A$1.4 billion*             Healthcare 
 Vicinity Centres                                            A$1.4 billion*                 REIT
 Oil Search                                                  A$1.16 billion         Oil and gas explorer
 Lendlease Group                                             A$1.15 billion*              Property
 Newcrest Mining                                             A$1.10 billion*               Mining
 Cochlear Ltd                                                A$1.1 billion               Healthcare
 QBE Insurance Group                                          $825 million               Insurance
 NextDC Ltd                                                  A$863 million          Data Centre operator
 Flight Centre Travel Group                                   A$700 million*               Travel
 Incitec Pivot Ltd                                           A$675 million*             Fertilisers 
 Reece Ltd                                                   A$647 million          Plumbing distributor
 Atlas Arteria                                               A$495 million*          Toll road operator
 Webjet Ltd                                                   A$346 million*               Travel
 National Storage REIT                                       A$330 million*            Storage centre
                                                                                         operator 
 Metcash Ltd                                                 A$330 million*         Grocery distributor
 G8 Education                                                 A$301 million*             Education
 Charter Hall Retail REIT                                    A$300 million*                 REIT
 IDP Education Ltd                                           A$240 million*              Education
 Southern Cross Media Group Ltd                              A$169 million                 Media
 oOh!media Ltd                                                A$167 million*            Advertising
 United Malt Group Ltd                                       A$165 million*                 Malt
 InvoCare Ltd                                                A$150 million            Funeral Services
 Centuria Industrial REIT                                    A$140 million*                 REIT
                                                                                            REIT
                                                                                              
             AUSTRALIA TOTAL                                  $12.60 billion                  
                                                                                              
               NEW ZEALAND                                                                    
 Auckland Airport                                            NZ$1.2 billion*               Travel
 Z Energy                                                    NZ$350 million*          Fuel Distributor
 Kathmandu Holdings Ltd                                       NZ$207 million*              Retail
                                                                                              
            NEW ZEALAND TOTAL                                $1.08 billion                    
                                                                                              
  TOTAL ACROSS AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND                     $13.68 billion                   
                                                                                              
    Notes:
    * Includes announced share purchase plan 
        
  DEBT:
                 COMPANY                    REUTERS              AMOUNT                    SECTOR
                                           INSTRUMENT        ($1 = A$1.5591)       
                                              CODE         ($1 = NZ$1.6300)        
                                                                                              
                AUSTRALIA                                                                     
 Qantas Airways                                              A$1.60 billion               Airline
 Crown Resorts                                               A$1.01 billion               Casinos 
 Sydney Airport Holdings Ltd                                 A$850 million            Airport operator
 Boral Ltd                                                   A$565 million         Building product maker
 Stockland Corp                                              A$350 million                Property
 Viva Energy REIT                                            A$275 million                  REIT
 Cochlear                                                    A$250 million^              Healthcare
 National Storage REIT                                       A$225 million             Storage centre
                                                                                         operator 
 Star Entertainment Group                                    A$200 million                Casinos 
 Flight Centre Travel Group                                  A$200 million                 Travel
 IDP Education Ltd                                           A$150 million               Education
 Super Retail Group                                          A$100 million                 Retail
                                                                                              
             AUSTRALIA TOTAL                                 $3.58 billion                    
                                                                                              
               NEW ZEALAND                                                                    
 Spark New Zealand                                           NZ$150 million               Telecom
 Z Energy                                                    NZ$150 million           Fuel Distributor
                                                                                              
            NEW ZEALAND TOTAL                               $184.05 million                   
                                                                                              
  TOTAL ACROSS AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND                     $3.76 billion                    
                                                                                              
    Note:
    ^ Talks ongoing for portion of total

    
