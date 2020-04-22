FACTBOX-Companies in Australia, NZ raise over $9 bln to tide over coronavirus crisis

(Adds Ramsay Health Care) * Interactive graphic tracking global spread of the coronavirus: open tmsnrt.rs/3aIRuz7 in an external browser * Interactive graphic showing a country-by-country tracker of the coronavirus: open tmsnrt.rs/2WZPuOh in an external browser * For a factbox detailing layoffs in corporate Australia and New Zealand, click here April 22 (Reuters) - The fallout from the coronavirus pandemic has sent companies scrambling to create a buffer to survive the crisis through capital raising. Companies in Australia and New Zealand have largely turned to equity markets to boost liquidity and calm worries among investors and creditors. Regulators in both countries have also eased rules to help companies shore up capital. Here are some of the equity- and debt-raising initiatives, worth more than $9 billion, from listed companies in Australia and New Zealand: EQUITY: COMPANY REUTERS AMOUNT SECTOR INSTRUMENT ($1 = A$1.5818) CODE ($1 = NZ$1.6369) AUSTRALIA Ramsay Health Care Ltd A$1.4 billion* Healthcare Oil Search A$1.16 billion Oil and gas explorer QBE Insurance Group $825 million* Insurance Cochlear Ltd A$930 million* Healthcare Flight Centre Travel Group A$700 million** Travel NextDC Ltd A$672 million Data Centre operator Reece Ltd A$600 million Plumbing distributor Webjet Ltd A$346 million** Travel Metcash Ltd A$330 million* Grocery distributor G8 Education A$301 million** Education IDP Education Ltd A$240 million* Education Southern Cross Media Group Ltd A$169 million Media oOh!media Ltd A$167 million** Advertising InvoCare Ltd A$150 million Funeral Services Centuria Industrial REIT A$140 million* REIT AUSTRALIA TOTAL $5.45 billion NEW ZEALAND Auckland Airport NZ$1.2 billion* Travel Kathmandu Holdings Ltd NZ$207 million** Retail NEW ZEALAND TOTAL $861.37 million TOTAL ACROSS AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND $6.3 billion Notes: * Includes announced share purchase plan ** Retail component of offer still ongoing DEBT: COMPANY REUTERS AMOUNT SECTOR INSTRUMENT ($1 = A$1.5743) CODE ($1 = NZ$1.6369) AUSTRALIA Qantas Airways A$1.05 billion Airline Crown Resorts A$1.01 billion Casinos Sydney Airport Holdings Ltd A$850 million Airport operator Stockland Corp A$350 million Property Viva Energy REIT A$275 million REIT Cochlear A$250 million^ Healthcare National Storage REIT A$225 million Storage centre operator Star Entertainment Group A$200 million Casinos Flight Centre Travel Group A$200 million Travel IDP Education Ltd A$150 million Education Super Retail Group A$100 million Retail AUSTRALIA TOTAL $2.96 billion NEW ZEALAND Spark New Zealand NZ$150 million Telecom NEW ZEALAND TOTAL $91.64 million TOTAL ACROSS AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND $3.05 billion Note: ^ Talks ongoing for portion of total (Reporting by Nikhil Kurian Nainan in Bengaluru, Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips, Emelia Sithole-Matarise and Sriraj Kalluvila)