May 5, 2020 / 5:10 AM / Updated 3 hours ago

Australia PM says new coronavirus most likely emerged from Chinese wildlife market

SYDNEY, May 5 (Reuters) - The most likely source of the novel coronavirus was a wildlife market in China, Australian Prime Minister said on Tuesday.

U.S. President Donald Trump last week said he was confident the coronavirus may have originated in a Chinese virology lab.

Morrison, however, said Australia has seen no evidence to change its view that it originated from a wildlife market, though he would not rule out Trump’s theory.

“We can’t rule out any of these arrangements that’s what I said the other day, but the most likely has been in a wildlife wet market,” Morrison told reporters in Canberra.

Reporting by Colin Packham; Editing by Kim Coghill

