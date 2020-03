March 16 (Reuters) - Crown Resorts said on Monday it was adopting several “social distancing” measures at its casino in Melbourne in light of the growing threat posed by the spreading coronavirus.

Those measures include turning off every second gaming machine and electronic table and creating a distance between gamblers at tables, among others. (Reporting by Nikhil Kurian Nainan in Bengaluru; Editing by Himani Sarkar)