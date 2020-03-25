No passenger allowed off ships in Sydney until new protocols signed -NSW premier

SYDNEY, March 26 (Reuters) - No passenger will be allowed off cruise ships in Sydney until new protocols, which are still being negotiated with the federal government, are signed, Australia’s New South Wales state premier Gladys Berejiklian told reporters on Thursday.

“I don’t want a single person coming off a ship in Sydney until various signing of protocols between the federal and state governments,” Berejiklian said. “And that’s what we are negotiating with the federal government.”

The state saw a spike of 190 new coronavirus cases overnight to 1,219 taking the total in Australia past 2,500. (Reporting by Swati Pandey and Renju Jose; Editing by Chris Reese)