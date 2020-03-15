Australian regulator, to keep share market free from volatility, asks some to reduce trades

March 16 (Reuters) - Australia’s corporate regulator said on Monday it asked some participants in the equity market to limit the number of trades they execute each day by up to 25% from the huge spike seen at the end of last week.

“If the number of trades executed continues to increase, it will put strain on the processing and risk management capabilities of market infrastructure and market participants,” the Australian Securities and Investments Commission said in a statement.

It was referring to a highly volatile trading session on Friday, which saw the benchmark S&P/ASX 200 index bounce back from an 8% drop to end firmly in positive territory. (Reporting by Nikhil Kurian Nainan in Bengaluru; Editing by Peter Cooney)