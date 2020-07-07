Australia's Victoria state reimposes coronavirus curbs

SYDNEY, July 7 (Reuters) - Australia’s second most populous state of Victoria will reimpose stay-at-home restrictions in metropolitan Melbourne and one regional area of the state, Premier Daniel Andrews said, after a record daily rise in coronavirus infections.

“These are unsustainably high numbers of new cases,” Andrews said in a media briefing in Melbourne on Tuesday.

Victoria reported 191 new COVID-19 cases overnight, the biggest since the epidemic began. The state reported its previous high of 127 new cases on Monday.

The restrictions will become effective from Wednesday night and will be in place for six weeks. (Reporting by Renju Jose; Editing by Kim Coghill)