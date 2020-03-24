Australia's largest pension fund cuts value of unlisted assets on virus hit

SYDNEY, March 24 (Reuters) - AustralianSuper, the country’s largest pension fund, lowered the value of its unlisted investments by 7% due to the coronavirus pandemic, its Chief Executive Ian Silk said on Tuesday.

The virus outbreak and measures to fight it have had a drastic impact on market values and volatility globally, with equity, debt and money markets registering declines not seen since the global financial crisis.

“In the current unique circumstances, AustralianSuper has moved to revalue its unlisted assets so that members can have an up-to-date picture of their superannuation balances,” Silk said in a statement.

“The values of all investment portfolios have been adjusted to reflect the economic and financial market impacts of COVID-19.”

The value of the fund’s unlisted assets, including airports, ports and toll roads around the globe, were reduced by 7.5% on average, Silk added.

The downgrade resulted in a 2.2% reduction in “balanced” investment portfolios - which also include cash, bonds and equities - as of March 23.