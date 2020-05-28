Negative rates "extraordinarily unlikely" in Australia - RBA gov Lowe

SYDNEY, May 28 (Reuters) - Negative interest rates are “extraordinarily unlikely” in Australia as they come with a cost to the financial system, the country’s central bank Governor Philip Lowe said on Thursday.

The remarks come as the Reserve Bank of New Zealand (RBNZ) has said it asked banks to prepare for negative rates by year-end.

The Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) has lowered its cash rate to a record low of 0.25% and in March launched an unlimited quantitative easing programme to cushion the hit to the economy from the COVID-19 pandemic. (Reporting by Swati Pandey and Wayne Cole; Editing by Christian Schmollinger)