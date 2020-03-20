Australia's Sonic Healthcare pulls earnings outlook on virus impact, shares drop

March 20 (Reuters) - Australia’s Sonic Healthcare Ltd recalled its full-year earnings outlook on Friday as it expects lab testing volumes to take a hit from a growing number of people self-isolating themselves to curb the spread of the coronavirus.

Shares of Sonic, the owner of Douglass Hanly Moir Pathology, Australia’s biggest diagnostics chain, fell 9% by midday amid the broader market’s near 3% bounce.

Countries around the globe are implementing measures and encouraging citizens to self-isolate in hopes of containing the spread of the virus that has claimed nearly 10,000 lives.

Australia, which has nearly 700 cases, declared a “human biosecurity emergency” this week that gives it power to impose curfews and order people to quarantine, if it deems necessary.

Sonic Healthcare joins a growing list of companies that have withdrawn their earnings guidance given the economic unknowns posed by the virus, with travel and hospitality sectors bearing the brunt of the impact.

Brokerage Jefferies said Sonic’s volumes for at least the next nine months will likely decline in its key markets of Australia, Europe and the United States as patients avoid visits to the doctor. (Reporting by Anushka Trivedi in Bengaluru; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)