Australia's New South Wales reports 22 locally acquired COVID-19 cases

SYDNEY, June 30 (Reuters) - Australia’s most populous state, New South Wales, reported 22 locally acquired cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday, taking the total infections in the latest outbreak of the highly infectious Delta variant to more than 170.

Eleven cases were in isolation when infectious, while five were in isolation for part of their infectious period. Six cases were infectious in the community. (Reporting by Renju Jose Editing by Shri Navaratnam)