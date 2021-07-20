Australia's New South Wales reports 78 local COVID-19 cases

SYDNEY, July 20 (Reuters) - Australia’s most populous state, New South Wales, on Tuesday reported 78 locally acquired cases of COVID-19, down from 98 a day earlier, taking the total cases from an outbreak of the highly contagious Delta strain to more than 1,400.

Of the new cases, at least 27 spent time in the community while infectious, state Premier Gladys Berejiklian told reporters in Sydney. (Reporting by Renju Jose; Editing by Christopher Cushing)