Australia's New South Wales reports biggest daily COVID-19 caseload

A lone passenger in protective face mask waits at the quiet Circular Quay train station during a lockdown to curb the spread of a coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak in Sydney, Australia, July 28, 2021. REUTERS/Loren Elliott

SYDNEY (Reuters) - New South Wales, Australia’s most populous state, reported its biggest daily rise in COVID-19 infections since the pandemic began as residents of state capital Sydney face another month under tough curbs to stamp out an outbreak of the Delta variant.

A total of 239 locally acquired cases were detected, up from 177 a day earlier.

Sydney extended a lockdown by four weeks on Wednesday after an already protracted stay-at-home order failed to douse its latest outbreak, that has now topped 2,800 cases.