Australia's New South Wales state reports 10 new local COVID-19 cases

FILE PHOTO: A pedestrian wears a mask while crossing a street through rainy weather as the state of New South Wales continues to report low case numbers of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Sydney, Australia, October 26, 2020. REUTERS/Loren Elliott

SYDNEY (Reuters) - Australia’s most populous state New South Wales (NSW) on Friday reported 10 new cases of the coronavirus as authorities battled to contain a new cluster in Sydney’s northern coastal suburbs.

NSW State Premier Gladys Berejiklian flagged more restrictions might come if the outbreak was not brought under control in the next few days. She said no one should use public transport or visit supermarkets without masks.

“If we can get on top of this in the next two or three days, all of us will be able to have a much better Christmas,” Berejiklian said.

The new cases have taken the total numbers of infections in the cluster to 28.