Australia's New South Wales state reports 11 local COVID-19 cases

SYDNEY, June 25 (Reuters) - Australia’s most populous state of New South Wales (NSW) reported on Friday 11 locally acquired cases of COVID-19 as officials issued health alerts for more than a dozen new venues scattered across Sydney, the country’s largest city.

Friday’s data includes six cases announced on Thursday after the daily cut-off deadline, taking the total number of infections in the latest outbreak to more than 50.

NSW is fighting to contain an outbreak of the highly-infectious Delta virus variant imposing mandatory masks in all indoor locations in Sydney, including offices, and limiting home gatherings to five. (Reporting by Renju Jose; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)