FILE PHOTO: A police officer watches an entrance to a quarantine hotel, where returning travelers are kept in isolation for a period to curb the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), as a patient transport service vehicle departs in Sydney, Australia, August 21, 2020. REUTERS/Loren Elliott

SYDNEY (Reuters) - Australia’s most populous state of New South Wales reported one locally acquired case of the new coronavirus on Thursday, a day after the state reported its first infection in more than a month.

A man in his 50s tested positive for COVID-19 on Wednesday and authorities said his wife has also contracted the virus.