Australia's Queensland state reports 2 new locally acquired COVID-19 cases

SYDNEY, March 31 (Reuters) - Australia’s Queensland state on Wednesday reported two new locally acquired COVID-19 cases compared with eight a day earlier as the snap lockdown in Brisbane, the state capital, entered its second day.

“The signs are very encouraging and I want to thank everybody involved in this,” Queensland state Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk told reporters.

More than 2 million people in Brisbane, Australia’s third largest city, are required to stay home until Thursday afternoon except for essential work, healthcare, grocery shopping or exercise. (Reporting by Renju Jose; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)