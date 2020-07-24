Australia's Victoria has highest daily death toll from coronavirus

SYDNEY, July 24 (Reuters) - Australia’s second most populous state of Victoria said on Friday six people died from the coronavirus in the last 24 hours, the highest daily toll since the pandemic began.

Three people in their 80s and three in their 90s died from the virus overnight, Premier Daniel Andrews told a media briefing in Melbourne. Victoria reported five deaths a day earlier.

The state recorded 300 new infections compared with 403 cases a day earlier.