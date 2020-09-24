Australia's Victoria reports 14 new coronavirus cases, 8 deaths

SYDNEY (Reuters) - Australia’s coronavirus hot spot of Victoria on Friday reported eight deaths from COVID-19 in the last 24 hours and 14 new infections as the state looks set to ease some tough restrictions during the weekend.

Victoria, Australia’s second-most populous state, a day earlier reported two deaths from the virus and 12 new cases.

The two-week average of new infections in the city of Melbourne dropped below 26, well below the 30-50 level which the state has set as a precondition to ease curbs.