Australia's Victoria reports 216 new coronavirus cases, 12 deaths

SYDNEY, Aug 19 (Reuters) - Australia’s second most populous state of Victoria on Wednesday said 12 people had died from the new coronavirus in the last 24 hours and reported 216 new cases.

Victoria reported 222 cases a day earlier, its lowest one-day rise in a month, and 17 deaths.

The state, which has become the epicentre of Australia’s latest COVID-19 outbreak, has seen a slowdown in new cases in recent days after authorities two weeks ago imposed a nightly curfew and ordered large parts of the state’s economy to close. (Reporting by Renju Jose; Editing by Himani Sarkar)