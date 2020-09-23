Australia's Victoria state reports 12 new COVID-19 cases, 2 deaths

SYDNEY, Sept 24 (Reuters) - Australia’s coronavirus hot spot of Victoria state on Thursday reported two deaths from the coronavirus and 12 new cases, compared with five deaths and 15 cases a day earlier.

Victoria, which is on an extended hard lockdown until Sunday, may consider easing some tough restrictions sooner than previously flagged after new infections continued a steady downward trend in recent days.

The two-week average of new infections in the city of Melbourne dropped below 27 on Thursday. If average cases remain below 50 by Sunday, some restrictions may be relaxed. (Reporting by Renju Jose Editing by Chris Reese)