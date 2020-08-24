Australia's Victoria state reports 148 new coronavirus cases, 8 deaths

SYDNEY, Aug 25 (Reuters) - Australia’s second most populous state of Victoria said on Tuesday eight people died from the new coronavirus in the last 24 hours and reported 148 new cases.

The state a day earlier reported 15 deaths from the virus and 116 cases, its lowest daily rise in new infections in seven weeks.

A flare up in infections in Victoria forced authorities in to tighten restrictions on people’s movements and order large parts of the state’s economy to close but the southeast state has seen a slowdown in new cases in recent days. (Reporting by Renju Jose; Editing by Kim Coghill)