Australia's Victoria state reports 42 new coronavirus cases

SYDNEY, Sept 15 (Reuters) - Australia’s Victoria state, at the centre of the country’s latest coronavirus outbreak, on Tuesday reported 42 new cases, compared with 35 a day earlier.

Victoria, Australia’s second-most populous state, said no deaths from the virus were reported in the last 24 hours.

Melbourne, the southeastern state’s capital, is on an extended hard lockdown until Sept. 28. Those curbs have helped to bring down the daily rise in cases in the state to double digits after it touched highs of more than 700. (Reporting by Renju Jose, Editing by Rosalba O’Brien)