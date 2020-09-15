Australia's Victoria state reports 42 new COVID-19 cases, eight deaths

FILE PHOTO: Walkers wear protective face masks at St Kilda pier in Melbourne after it became the first city in Australia to enforce mask-wearing in public as part of efforts to curb a resurgence of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), July 23, 2020. REUTERS/Sandra Sanders

SYDNEY (Reuters) - Australia’s coronavirus hot spot of Victoria state on Wednesday said eight people died from COVID-19 in the last 24 hours and 42 new cases were confirmed.

Victoria, Australia’s second-most populous state, a day earlier reported no deaths from COVID-19 for the first time in more than two months and logged 42 cases.

With daily infections falling to double digits over the last several days from highs of 700 in early August, Victoria state authorities have relaxed some lockdown restrictions put in place to contain the virus.