Australia's Victoria to ease COVID-19 lockdown curbs after no new cases

SYDNEY, Feb 17 (Reuters) - Australia’s Victoria state will ease COVID-19 restrictions from midnight on Wednesday, Premier Daniel Andrews said, after reporting no new cases on the final day of a five-day snap lockdown put in place to contain a fresh virus cluster.

Nearly all mobility restrictions will be lifted but masks will be required indoors and outdoors if social distance rules could not be followed, Andrews said. (Reporting by Renju Jose Editing by Chris Reese)