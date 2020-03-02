Australia confirms first community transmissions of coronavirus

SYDNEY, March 2 (Reuters) - Australian health officials said on Monday that a woman and a male doctor have contracted coronavirus - becoming the first cases of community transmissions in the country.

New South Wales state Minister for Health Brad Hazzard said a 31-year old doctor has tested positive for coronavirus, though it is not clear whom he contracted the virus from.

The state government said a 41-year woman was tested after her brother returned to Australia from Iran.

While Australia has moved to stop the spread of the virus by restricting entry to the country for some nationalities, Prime Minister Scott Morrison said last week a global pandemic was likely. (Reporting by Colin Packham; Editing by Kim Coghill)