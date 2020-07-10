Australia to cut number of citizens coming home as virus cases rise - PM

SYDNEY, July 10 (Reuters) - Australia will cut the number of citizens allowed to return from overseas each week by 50%, Prime Minister Scott Morrison said on Friday, amid a surge of coronavirus cases in the country’s second largest state.

Australia has since March only allowed citizens and permanent residents to return, but Morrison said the number of people permitted to return will now be capped nationally.

Morrison said in recent weeks about 8,000 people have returned each week. From Monday, a maximum of 4,000 people will be allowed to return each week.