Race for a cure

Australia in 'active talks' with Moderna to locally produce mRNA vaccines

By Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FILE PHOTO: Moderna's logo is reflected in a drop on a syringe needle in this illustration taken November 9, 2020. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration/File Photo

SYDNEY (Reuters) - Australia is in “active talks” with COVID-19 vaccine maker Moderna Inc to establish a domestic manufacturing facility for mRNA vaccines, Health Minister Greg Hunt said on Thursday.

Moderna on Wednesday announced a supply pact with Australia for 25 million doses of its COVID-19 vaccine, of which 10 million doses against the original strain of the virus are to be delivered toward the end of this year.

Reporting by Renju Jose; Editing by Jacqueline Wong

