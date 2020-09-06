Australia's CSL signs deals to manufacture two COVID-19 vaccine candidates

Sept 7 (Reuters) - Pharmaceutical company CSL Ltd said on Monday it had signed an agreement for the manufacture of an AstraZeneca and Oxford University COVID-19 vaccine, with first doses for Australia expected by early 2021 if trials prove successful.

The company said it signed another agreement with the Australian government to manufacture an alternative potential vaccine developed with the University of Queensland, with first doses of that vaccine expected by mid-2021. (Reporting by Rashmi Ashok in Bengaluru Editing by Sonya Hepinstall)