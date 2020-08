SYDNEY, Aug 6 (Reuters) - Unemployment in Australia will peak at about 10% as a result of restrictions designed to slow the spread of the coronavirus, Prime Minister Scott Morrison said on Thursday.

Australia previously saw unemployment hitting a high of 9.25% this year. But after the country’s second-most populous state ordered a six-week lockdown around Melbourne, unemployment will peak at about 10%, Morrison said. (Reporting by Colin Packham; Editing by Tom Hogue)