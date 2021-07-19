Australia's Victoria reports 13 local COVID-19 cases as lockdown call looms

SYDNEY, July 20 (Reuters) - Australia’s Victoria state reported on Tuesday 13 locally acquired COVID-19 cases, the same number as a day earlier, as the state’s near seven million residents wait to see how long a hard lockdown to contain the latest outbreak would continue.

Of the new cases, 12 have been linked to the current outbreak while one is under investigation, the state health department said.

Victorian authorities said on Monday a five-day snap lockdown imposed to slow the spread of the highly infectious Delta variant would be extended beyond Tuesday and that more details would be provided later in the day. (Reporting by Renju Jose; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)