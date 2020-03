VIENNA, March 26 (Reuters) - Austria to will postpone its 5G frequency auction due to the coronavirus crisis, telecoms regulator RTR said on Thursday.

The auction for the 700, 1,500 and 2,100 MHz bands, which will provide data rates needed for autonomous driving and to connect machines and production sites, was initially planned for April. (Reporting by Kirsti Knolle; editing by Scot W. Stevenson)