Austrian coronavirus aid and stimulus measures total 50 bln euros, Kurz says

VIENNA, June 16 (Reuters) - An Austrian stimulus package agreed in cabinet on Tuesday brings the total of coronavirus economic measures to roughly 50 billion euros ($56 billion), Chancellor Sebastian Kurz told a news conference on Tuesday.

An initial aid package announced in March is for up to 38 billion euros and Finance Minister Gernot Bluemel said earlier on Tuesday the new stimulus package was worth roughly 15 billion euros, suggesting there was some overlap between the two. ($1 = 0.8853 euros) (Reporting by Francois Murphy; Editing by Jon Boyle)