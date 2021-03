FILE PHOTO: A small shopping basket filled with vials labeled "COVID-19 - Coronavirus Vaccine" and a medical sryinge are placed on a AstraZeneca logo in this illustration taken November 29, 2020. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Ilustration

VIENNA (Reuters) - A panel of experts that advises Austria’s government on vaccines recommended on Friday that AstraZeneca’s coronavirus jab be given to people over 65, Austrian news agency APA said.

The panel recommended in January that the vaccine only be given to people aged 18 to 64.